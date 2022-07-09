Previous
Gerbera Inner by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2382

Gerbera Inner

On a rainy afternoon, my bunch of flowers came to the rescue. Here's the centre of one of the gerberas
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
