Underwater Golf

We are in the middle of rounds of inter club golf. This round was called off 3 weeks ago due to torrential rain. Today was the replay! Literally. This was only the 2nd hole we'd played, before we were called back in again.We were told to mark our balls with the view to go back later. I marked my ball, and the plastic marker floated across the fairway. We retired to a cafe and went home. Fingers crossed that we get to play the round next Friday in the dry