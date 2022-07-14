Previous
Resting by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2387

Resting

We had an exciting day today. We found a mouse in the pantry, and managed to lose it in the lounge. After hypnotising the curtains for a couple of hours, we flushed it out. Last seen behind the TV stand. Got tired and went to bed
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Issi Bannerman
Oh, what a lovely day you've had! You must be shattered! ;-) Lovely capture!
July 14th, 2022  
Renee Salamon
How exciting - maybe you’ll find it tomorrow.
July 14th, 2022  
