Our future Councillor?

I was approached by this lovely lady to have her photograph taken for a billboard, as she is standing in the local elections. I was reluctant as I don't do portraiture, but she persuaded me. In the end we had a great morning. She is such a natural at posing, I didn't really have to do much. This is the shot she and her team have gone for. I shall be quite thrilled to see it in the streets.