Photo 2397
Gold Finch
My egg whisk feeder, seems to be attracting a few birds today. Although only the wax-eyes are feeding from the whisk, I've seen goldfinches, a chaffinch and yellow hammers. on the grass today. Makes a change from the mynahs and starlings
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3596
photos
203
followers
163
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th July 2022 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
goldfinch
Babs
ace
This goldfinch looks well fed.
July 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous bird. The wing tips look a lot like the tail feathers of a Hartlaub's gull.
July 24th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Lovely colours in this bird.
July 24th, 2022
