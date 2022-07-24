Previous
Gold Finch by yorkshirekiwi
Gold Finch

My egg whisk feeder, seems to be attracting a few birds today. Although only the wax-eyes are feeding from the whisk, I've seen goldfinches, a chaffinch and yellow hammers. on the grass today. Makes a change from the mynahs and starlings
24th July 2022

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Babs
This goldfinch looks well fed.
July 24th, 2022  
Diana
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous bird. The wing tips look a lot like the tail feathers of a Hartlaub's gull.
July 24th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett
Lovely colours in this bird.
July 24th, 2022  
