Desert Road by yorkshirekiwi
Desert Road

Last day of our trip was a little dreary. This was a drive past shot, as we travelled along the Desert Road. Got home to torrential rain. Enjoyed our little winter mini break in the van.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Annie D ace
wonderful image - love the mountains
August 7th, 2022  
Helen Westerbeke
can't miss where this is :-)
August 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a fabulous shot and scene.
August 7th, 2022  
