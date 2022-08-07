Sign up
Photo 2411
Desert Road
Last day of our trip was a little dreary. This was a drive past shot, as we travelled along the Desert Road. Got home to torrential rain. Enjoyed our little winter mini break in the van.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
3
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3612
photos
202
followers
161
following
660% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th August 2022 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
road
,
desert
,
pylons
,
scenesoftheroad-47
Annie D
ace
wonderful image - love the mountains
August 7th, 2022
Helen Westerbeke
can't miss where this is :-)
August 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a fabulous shot and scene.
August 7th, 2022
