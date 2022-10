Club champions

Today I umpired one of the finals in our golf club championships. It's the first time I have had the privilege. I'm usually either caddying or playing, but I had a really bad round early on and was beaten by Heather in blue on the front row, who went on to win our division. I umpired the senior ladies, (Michelle in white at the back), who plays offbscratch. It was a pleasure to watch the two play. I can only ever dream to play like that.