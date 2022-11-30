Sign up
Photo 2526
Hoverfly
I had a photobombed for this picture of an iris, so I thought I'd make it the main feature
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
28th November 2022 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iris
,
overfly
,
theme-zoom
Diana
ace
Such a stunner!
November 30th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful photobomb!
November 30th, 2022
