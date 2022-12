Robot Maker extraordinaire

Today we went to the Steampunk HQ and the victorian area. I found this fabulous shot full of robots and things. Loved the creators look, and after reading this article this morning https://petapixel.com/2022/12/06/how-fear-holds-your-photography-back/?fbclid=IwAR2wCbW_RqvRyqwbCaKuDxXXv8XAqzjMriZhuPviY4LjiZ7l_WIzptmGsHw decided to be brave and ask if I could take his photo. He was so lovely and obliging and interesting.