Previous
Next
Photo 2534
Robot Maker extraordinaire
Today we went to the Steampunk HQ and the victorian area. I found this fabulous shot full of robots and things. Loved the creators look, and after reading this article this morning
https://petapixel.com/2022/12/06/how-fear-holds-your-photography-back/?fbclid=IwAR2wCbW_RqvRyqwbCaKuDxXXv8XAqzjMriZhuPviY4LjiZ7l_WIzptmGsHw
decided to be brave and ask if I could take his photo. He was so lovely and obliging and interesting.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Tags
workshop
,
environmental-portrait
Gosia
ace
Interesting place to visit
December 8th, 2022
Annie D
ace
So busy and interesting
December 8th, 2022
