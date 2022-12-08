Previous
Next
Robot Maker extraordinaire by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2534

Robot Maker extraordinaire

Today we went to the Steampunk HQ and the victorian area. I found this fabulous shot full of robots and things. Loved the creators look, and after reading this article this morning https://petapixel.com/2022/12/06/how-fear-holds-your-photography-back/?fbclid=IwAR2wCbW_RqvRyqwbCaKuDxXXv8XAqzjMriZhuPviY4LjiZ7l_WIzptmGsHw
decided to be brave and ask if I could take his photo. He was so lovely and obliging and interesting.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
694% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Gosia ace
Interesting place to visit
December 8th, 2022  
Annie D ace
So busy and interesting
December 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise