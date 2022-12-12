Previous
Nugget Point Lighthose by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2538

Nugget Point Lighthose

Second time we've mistimed a visit and not been here for sunrise or sunset. Didn't have power to upload last night and my laptop had ran out of battery, hence a day late
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Beautiful dramatic outcrop.
December 13th, 2022  
Dianne
This is such a neat place to visit at any time of day. Last time I was there, I was on my own. I thought I was very brave heading off before it got light... only to look behind me a few minutes later at all the torches from other photographers heading along the track too!
December 13th, 2022  
