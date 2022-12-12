Sign up
Photo 2538
Nugget Point Lighthose
Second time we've mistimed a visit and not been here for sunrise or sunset. Didn't have power to upload last night and my laptop had ran out of battery, hence a day late
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
9
2
2
365
NIKON Z 7_2
12th December 2022 12:16pm
point
lighthouse
nugget
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful dramatic outcrop.
December 13th, 2022
Dianne
This is such a neat place to visit at any time of day. Last time I was there, I was on my own. I thought I was very brave heading off before it got light... only to look behind me a few minutes later at all the torches from other photographers heading along the track too!
December 13th, 2022
