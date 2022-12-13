Previous
Seal Pups by yorkshirekiwi
Seal Pups

Went to view the yellow eyed penguins this morning, but they'd all gone to sea, except one small chick we could just about make out. Instead the seals made it up for it and I overdosed on seal cuteness
Carole G

Boxplayer ace
Oh my goodness that is a totally adorable seal family portrait.
December 13th, 2022  
julia ace
Very cute.. clever mum with twins.
December 13th, 2022  
Dianne
What a great shot!
December 13th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Unreal
December 13th, 2022  
