Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2537
Skull and Cross
Saw a sign for a historic graveyard, so took a look. there was a few gravestones and I found a sheep skull so popped it on the gravestone. I was actually more excited about the many Kereru in the trees. Never seen so many together
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3739
photos
194
followers
156
following
695% complete
View this month »
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
11th December 2022 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cross
,
skull
,
graveyard
Gosia
ace
Interesting capture
December 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close