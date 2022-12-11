Previous
Skull and Cross by yorkshirekiwi
Skull and Cross

Saw a sign for a historic graveyard, so took a look. there was a few gravestones and I found a sheep skull so popped it on the gravestone. I was actually more excited about the many Kereru in the trees. Never seen so many together
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Interesting capture
December 11th, 2022  
