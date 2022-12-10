Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2536
Waipapa Point Lighthouse
Absolute gorgeous day today weather wise. Topped by a stop off at Waipapa Point for a walk along the beach.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3738
photos
194
followers
156
following
694% complete
View this month »
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
10th December 2022 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
point
,
lighthouse
,
waipapa
Dianne
A gorgeous seascape.
December 10th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fabulous landscape scene. Love it.
December 10th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful scene and a fabulous POV.
December 10th, 2022
Gosia
ace
Great composition
December 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close