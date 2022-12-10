Previous
Waipapa Point Lighthouse by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2536

Waipapa Point Lighthouse

Absolute gorgeous day today weather wise. Topped by a stop off at Waipapa Point for a walk along the beach.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Carole G

Dianne
A gorgeous seascape.
December 10th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Fabulous landscape scene. Love it.
December 10th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful scene and a fabulous POV.
December 10th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Great composition
December 10th, 2022  
