Previous
Next
Milford Sounds by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2542

Milford Sounds

Managed a quick walk without getting too wet, before the rain really came down. I've flown into the Sounds before but this is the first time we've driven it. The journey itself was as awesome as the arrival
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wonderful atmospheric shot! Favourite
December 16th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Wonderful shot! Such a beautiful part of the world - in any weather!
December 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise