Photo 2542
Milford Sounds
Managed a quick walk without getting too wet, before the rain really came down. I've flown into the Sounds before but this is the first time we've driven it. The journey itself was as awesome as the arrival
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3744
photos
193
followers
156
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
16th December 2022 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sound
,
milford
,
landscape-54
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful atmospheric shot! Favourite
December 16th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Wonderful shot! Such a beautiful part of the world - in any weather!
December 16th, 2022
