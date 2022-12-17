Clay cliffs

Have seen this signposted on numerous occasions going over the Lindis pass, so we decided to go and have a look. Well worth the 20km detour on unsealed roads.

They are a geological wonder; ‘bad land’ sharp pinnacles and ridges separated by steep and narrow ravines. Felt like being in a Western movie!

The Cliffs were created out of layers of silt and gravel deposited by ancient lakes and rivers around 20 million years ago. They have since been uplifted and tilted by the nearby active Ostler Fault, and eroded.