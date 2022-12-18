Sign up
The weather finally caught up with us, on the day we had scheduled to go up to Mount Cook. The mountain never appeared from the cloud. We started to do the Hooker Valley Track, but turned round when the rain got worse.
Beautiful area
Looks like a great place for a hike. Too bad the rain kicked in. Great capture.
