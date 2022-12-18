Previous
Hooker Valley Track by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2544

Hooker Valley Track

The weather finally caught up with us, on the day we had scheduled to go up to Mount Cook. The mountain never appeared from the cloud. We started to do the Hooker Valley Track, but turned round when the rain got worse.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Beautiful area
December 18th, 2022  
Rick ace
Looks like a great place for a hike. Too bad the rain kicked in. Great capture.
December 18th, 2022  
