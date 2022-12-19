Previous
Lake Hāwea by yorkshirekiwi
Lake Hāwea

Heading over to the West Coast taking in the beauty of Lake Hāwea and Wanaka on the way. Lucky with the weather again, as the rain waited until we were camped up for the evening
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Carole G

ace
Milanie ace
Gorgeous!
December 19th, 2022  
*lynn ace
amazing view ... such beautiful sky, mountains, water
December 19th, 2022  
