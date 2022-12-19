Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2545
Lake Hāwea
Heading over to the West Coast taking in the beauty of Lake Hāwea and Wanaka on the way. Lucky with the weather again, as the rain waited until we were camped up for the evening
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3748
photos
193
followers
156
following
697% complete
View this month »
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
Latest from all albums
2539
2540
2541
434
2542
2543
2544
2545
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
19th December 2022 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape-54
Milanie
ace
Gorgeous!
December 19th, 2022
*lynn
ace
amazing view ... such beautiful sky, mountains, water
December 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close