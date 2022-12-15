Sign up
Photo 2541
Cascade Creek
Today we travelled towards Milford Sounds, Our campsite was 76km from the Sounds. A beautiful spot to stay, although lots of sandflies!
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3744
photos
193
followers
156
following
696% complete
View this month »
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
15th December 2022 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cloud
,
river
,
mountains
,
lupins
,
landscape-54
Delwyn Barnett
ace
So good you are there for the lupins too. It is many years since I have seen them properly. Love this shot.
December 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture of this beautiful scnery.
December 16th, 2022
