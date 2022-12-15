Previous
Cascade Creek by yorkshirekiwi
Cascade Creek

Today we travelled towards Milford Sounds, Our campsite was 76km from the Sounds. A beautiful spot to stay, although lots of sandflies!
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Delwyn Barnett
So good you are there for the lupins too. It is many years since I have seen them properly. Love this shot.
December 16th, 2022  
Diana
Such a stunning capture of this beautiful scnery.
December 16th, 2022  
