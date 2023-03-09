Previous
Another sunrise by yorkshirekiwi
Another sunrise

Slightly later, and using my zoom lens from the upstairs of our house. You can see the church and forestation in the foreground
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Brigette
very nicely captured
March 9th, 2023  
Christina
Oh wow - those layers are striking
March 9th, 2023  
julia
What a site.. Great colour.
March 9th, 2023  
Boxplayer
Fabulous misty layers.
March 9th, 2023  
