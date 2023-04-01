Previous
crysalis by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2648

crysalis

Found two chrysalis today. Took the butterflies a while to discover I had planted them three plants this year
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Brigette ace
Cool!! Our swan plants at work were attacked by aphids and now the season is drawing to a close
Look forward to your emerging butterfly snaps
April 2nd, 2023  
*lynn ace
beautiful capture ... wonderful light, bokeh, colors
April 2nd, 2023  
