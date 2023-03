Ladybird

Ladybird on Queen Anne's Lace, and a texture thrown in for good measure. I've ordered a new Mac. The screen arrived today, so I've managed to hook it up to my laptop, so at least I can see what I'm doing a bit better. Unfortunately my external hard drive on which I download my photos too, seems to have corrupted too. I've been able to retrieve the photos, but I can't write to it. Now I need to order another external drive for back up. Bah! expensive week