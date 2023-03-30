Previous
I Just Want to be Your Friend by yorkshirekiwi
I Just Want to be Your Friend

Ruarhid is working his charms on everyone. I don't think it will be long before Sapphie gives in and lets him cuddle up to her. She's already started joining in games.
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Diana ace
They look gorgeous together!
March 30th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Looks like barriers coming down.
March 30th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ah, so sweet!
March 30th, 2023  
