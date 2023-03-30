Sign up
Photo 2646
I Just Want to be Your Friend
Ruarhid is working his charms on everyone. I don't think it will be long before Sapphie gives in and lets him cuddle up to her. She's already started joining in games.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
3
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera.
3855
photos
191
followers
156
following
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
Views
1
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
30th March 2023 1:23pm
Tags
cats
,
burmese
Diana
ace
They look gorgeous together!
March 30th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Looks like barriers coming down.
March 30th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ah, so sweet!
March 30th, 2023
