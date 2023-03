Monarch Caterpiller

Spotted him just when I hadn't got a photo today. Had a disaster today, and my old iMac Pro died on me. Luckily most of the important stuff is stored in the cloud, so I'm able to work from my lap top. After a trip to the Apple shop, my pockets are a lot lighter. It wasn't worth fixing, and as they don't make the iMac Pro anymore, I've upgraded to a studio box and monitor. Doesn't come for 14 days, so feel like my hands have been amputated using the lap top