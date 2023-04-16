Previous
Bad Kitty by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2663

Bad Kitty

Ruaridh's knew trick is to climb the curtains. I'm not happy with him. Had his claws trimmed in the hope that will slow him down.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Brigette ace
🙄🤣😩
April 16th, 2023  
julia ace
Oh what a Ratbag.. but he's still pretty cute..
April 16th, 2023  
Carole G ace
@julzmaioro he was checking out my camera club trophies 😂
April 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
He is so adventurous
April 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh dear so cute
April 16th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, naughty Ruaridh!
April 16th, 2023  
