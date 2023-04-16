Sign up
Photo 2663
Bad Kitty
Ruaridh's knew trick is to climb the curtains. I'm not happy with him. Had his claws trimmed in the hope that will slow him down.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
6
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
Brigette
ace
🙄🤣😩
April 16th, 2023
julia
ace
Oh what a Ratbag.. but he's still pretty cute..
April 16th, 2023
Carole G
ace
@julzmaioro
he was checking out my camera club trophies 😂
April 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
He is so adventurous
April 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Oh dear so cute
April 16th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, naughty Ruaridh!
April 16th, 2023
