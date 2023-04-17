Sign up
Photo 2664
Preying Mantis Filling Up
It's the first praying mantis I've seen this year. I didn't expect to see one at the petrol pumps
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
17th April 2023 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
pump
,
mantis
,
petrol
,
preying
