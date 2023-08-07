Previous
Foggy River Reflections by yorkshirekiwi
Foggy River Reflections

Another typical Waikato foggy day. I'm thinking of perhaps doing a minimalism set, for my final fine art set for my diploma, so I went for a drive to see what I could find. There is a river out there somewhere
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Carole G

ace
