Previous
Photo 2776
Foggy River Reflections
Another typical Waikato foggy day. I'm thinking of perhaps doing a minimalism set, for my final fine art set for my diploma, so I went for a drive to see what I could find. There is a river out there somewhere
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
7th August 2023 9:11am
Tags
landscape-59.
