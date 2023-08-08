Sign up
Previous
Photo 2777
Fog in the Valley
Another one from yesterday's drive about in the fog
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
4
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3988
photos
186
followers
153
following
760% complete
View this month »
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
7th August 2023 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mist
,
landscape-59
Dianne
A lovely scene.
August 8th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
What a lovely view for the fog to waft around in.
August 8th, 2023
Annie D
ace
beautiful mist
August 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
Very atmospheric what a fabulous shot. fav.
August 8th, 2023
