Previous
Photo 2784
Muddy Waters
Muddy waters of the Waikato River, and a few reflections thrown in for good measure. Gap filler, I lost track of the days
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
2784
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
7th August 2023 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
river
muddy
Dawn
ace
Yes it is somewhat
August 15th, 2023
