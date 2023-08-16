Previous
She's Electric by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2785

She's Electric

Something to brighten up a miserable winter. I upgraded my 10 year old car to a brand new one. She's Electric!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9JZWhjQDvc
She's electric by Oasis
Carole G

