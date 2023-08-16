Sign up
Previous
Photo 2785
She's Electric
Something to brighten up a miserable winter. I upgraded my 10 year old car to a brand new one. She's Electric!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9JZWhjQDvc
She's electric by Oasis
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera.
Tags
songtitle-99
