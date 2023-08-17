Sign up
Photo 2786
Goat or Dog?
Definitely a goat, but I can't help thinking he looks a bit like a dog with those ears. Judging by the tail he was either alarmed at seeing a strange woman with a black thing pointing at him or pleased to see me
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3998
photos
185
followers
152
following
Views
1
365
NIKON Z 7_2
18th August 2023 2:06pm
Tags
goat
