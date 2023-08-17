Previous
Goat or Dog? by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2786

Goat or Dog?

Definitely a goat, but I can't help thinking he looks a bit like a dog with those ears. Judging by the tail he was either alarmed at seeing a strange woman with a black thing pointing at him or pleased to see me
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
