Ouch! I’m broken

Had a bit of an accident this morning, and came off my bike. Such a stupid and unnecessary accident. I was riding with my friend along a country road, when the Postie van came up behind us. She is a friend and not thinking tooted the horn. I had heard the engine and was pulling further into the verge, but I got such a fright, I yanked hard over. My front wheel caught her back wheel, and we both came down. Lucky I was wearing a helmet as my head hit the road. My gloves were ripped to shreds, but unfortunately didn’t protect my fingers. My fingertips are blue with bruises. I broke one a couple of years ago, and I think it might have broken again, looking at the size of my knuckle. My other friend got away with a scraped hand as she landed in the mud. Needless to say neither of us are very happy wi5h the postie.