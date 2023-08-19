Ouch! I’m broken

Previous
Had a bit of an accident this morning, and came off my bike. Such a stupid and unnecessary accident. I was riding with my friend along a country road, when the Postie van came up behind us. She is a friend and not thinking tooted the horn. I had heard the engine and was pulling further into the verge, but I got such a fright, I yanked hard over. My front wheel caught her back wheel, and we both came down. Lucky I was wearing a helmet as my head hit the road. My gloves were ripped to shreds, but unfortunately didn’t protect my fingers. My fingertips are blue with bruises. I broke one a couple of years ago, and I think it might have broken again, looking at the size of my knuckle. My other friend got away with a scraped hand as she landed in the mud. Needless to say neither of us are very happy wi5h the postie.
Diana ace
Oh dear, I sure hope everything heals soon and does not hinder your golf!
August 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh dear you will be a bit sore for a few days take care of yourself
August 19th, 2023  
CC Folk ace
Oh no! I am sorry you were in an accident. Glad you were wearing a helmet. Take good care and get some ice!
August 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
If the worst you got is a scraped knee and broken finger, you are lucky as when we get older our bones break easier.
August 19th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Ouch your poor thing. I hope you feel better soon!
August 19th, 2023  
