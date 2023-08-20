Previous
Alpacas in the golden light by yorkshirekiwi
Alpacas in the golden light

Took this as the sun was rising through the mist yesterday, before my little accident. Feeling a bit stiff and bruised. Thanks for all the good wishes
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Carole G

Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Dianne
I love this. Hopefully you are mending ok.
August 20th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Gorgeous
Rest up - perhaps a nice Pinot by the fire will help
August 20th, 2023  
Carole G ace
@brigette funnily enough, I’m doing exactly that
August 20th, 2023  
