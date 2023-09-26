Previous
Goldfinch & Roadside Weeds by yorkshirekiwi
Goldfinch & Roadside Weeds

As I came back from the gym this morning, I noticed a pair of goldfinches flittering around the kerbside. They were still there when I came back with my camera, which is unusual.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Well spotted and captured. fav
September 26th, 2023  
