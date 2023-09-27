Sign up
Previous
Photo 2827
Daffodils
A cold and windy day. I stopped at a road side store and bought four bunches of daffodils to cheer myself up. Spring really is on it's way
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera.
Views
7
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
27th September 2023 3:42pm
Tags
daffodils
