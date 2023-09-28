Previous
Tui by yorkshirekiwi
Tui

A puffed up Tui.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
@yorkshirekiwi
julia
Handsome fellow..
September 28th, 2023  
SandraD
Wonderful shot!
September 28th, 2023  
Babs
Excellent detail. I tried so hard to photograph these gorgeous birds when I was in New Zealand so i know how difficult it is fav
September 28th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman
What a fabulous image. I love the detail we can see on his white feathers. Love it.
September 28th, 2023  
