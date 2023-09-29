Previous
Iris by yorkshirekiwi
Love the dark purply browns of this iris. I planted the bulbs last year in a pot on the deck. I'd forgotten what colours they were supposed to be
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful combination of colour.
September 29th, 2023  
