Aotearoa - Land of the long white cloud

We get a lot of black ones too. Today we have had massive heavy showers, enough for our golf club champs to be called off, as the course was so wet. Happened to look out of the window as I was cooking dinner, and saw these clouds building. El Niño has been officially declared so we expect to experience stronger or more frequent winds from the west in summer, which can encourage dryness in eastern areas and more rain in the west. In winter, the winds tend to blow more from the south, causing colder temperatures across the country. Despite it being spring it has felt like winter today