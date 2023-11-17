Previous
Honeybee by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2878

Honeybee

I planted a few Manuka shrubs on a bit of waste ground after digging out a pad to park the motorhome. It's thrived, and we have heaps of tiny flowers that bees love. Don't have to go far for a bee photo now
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Carole G

ace
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic closeup!
November 17th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great closeup.
November 17th, 2023  
