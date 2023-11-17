Sign up
Photo 2878
Honeybee
I planted a few Manuka shrubs on a bit of waste ground after digging out a pad to park the motorhome. It's thrived, and we have heaps of tiny flowers that bees love. Don't have to go far for a bee photo now
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4090
photos
181
followers
152
following
788% complete
View this month »
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
16th November 2023 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
manuka
,
honeybee
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic closeup!
November 17th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great closeup.
November 17th, 2023
