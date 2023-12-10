Deacon Blue

This predominantly Glaswegian act became one of the top-selling UK bands of the late 1980s/early 1990s. Last night I had the privilege to see them in the intimate venue of Aucklands Powerstation. What a great night! Although hit did make me laugh wondering about all the old people in the crowd, then realised I was one of them. This is an iPhone shot. I downloaded an ap called Reeflex which gives you the ability to shoot raw, and control the exposure triangle. Need to practice a bit more, but I thought the result looked better than the phones automatic .jpgs.