Flight of the Bumble Bee by yorkshirekiwi
Taken yesterday. Today, we had some respite from the heat, and some heavy rain showers. Deck is coming along, but work halted earlier today, because of the rain
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Babs ace
How lovely we don't get bumble bees here, in fact we don't get any bees at the moment. All the bees had t5o be destroyed in our area when they were infected with varroa mite. Hope they come back soon.
January 15th, 2024  
julia ace
Beauty shot..
January 15th, 2024  
Christina ace
Lovely details
January 15th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Great close up.
January 15th, 2024  
