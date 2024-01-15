Sign up
Photo 2937
Flight of the Bumble Bee
Taken yesterday. Today, we had some respite from the heat, and some heavy rain showers. Deck is coming along, but work halted earlier today, because of the rain
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
4
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4149
photos
182
followers
151
following
804% complete
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
14th January 2024 4:28pm
Tags
bee
,
bumble
,
catmint
Babs
ace
How lovely we don't get bumble bees here, in fact we don't get any bees at the moment. All the bees had t5o be destroyed in our area when they were infected with varroa mite. Hope they come back soon.
January 15th, 2024
julia
ace
Beauty shot..
January 15th, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely details
January 15th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great close up.
January 15th, 2024
