Kahikatea Tree

I found a new little bush walk that I've never been too before. It was only a quick walk as I was killing time as I was too early for an appointment. Will definitely go back.

Kahikatea is sometimes called dinosaur trees because they existed alongside the dinosaurs during the Jurassic period. They support whole ecosystems on their trunks and branches. Growing up to 55m these trees can live up to 500 years.