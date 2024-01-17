Previous
Leucocoprinus birnbaumii by yorkshirekiwi
Leucocoprinus birnbaumii

Discovered these tiny little fungi growing in the compost in which my lettuces are planted.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
George ace
Superb image.
