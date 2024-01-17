Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2939
Leucocoprinus birnbaumii
Discovered these tiny little fungi growing in the compost in which my lettuces are planted.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4151
photos
182
followers
151
following
805% complete
View this month »
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
17th January 2024 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
fungi
,
leucocoprinus
,
theme-january2024
,
birnbaumii
George
ace
Superb image.
January 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close