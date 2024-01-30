Previous
Grey warbler by yorkshirekiwi
Grey warbler

The grey warbler is more often heard than seen, having a loud distinctive song, and tending to spend most of its time in dense vegetation. It weighs about 6g. This is a young one as its eye
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Brian ace
Adorable
January 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 30th, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautifully photographed Carole - great focus and detail
January 30th, 2024  
