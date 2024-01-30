Sign up
Previous
Photo 2952
Grey warbler
The grey warbler is more often heard than seen, having a loud distinctive song, and tending to spend most of its time in dense vegetation. It weighs about 6g. This is a young one as its eye
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
3
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4166
photos
181
followers
149
following
808% complete
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th January 2024 2:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
greywarbler
Brian
ace
Adorable
January 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 30th, 2024
Annie D
ace
beautifully photographed Carole - great focus and detail
January 30th, 2024
