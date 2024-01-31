Previous
Toutouwai - North Island Robin by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2953

Toutouwai - North Island Robin

I took myself off to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari for the day, with the view to photograph kaka and to stay in the cool shade of the forest. Although I did spot kaka, they were sleeping high in the trees and I couldn't get a good shot. I decided to walk one of the trails instead, and saw fungi and mosses, so I swapped my 400mm lens out for my macro. As soon as I did that the robins became interested in my activities of kneeling in the dirt looking at fungi, and started flying in really close. Who needs a birding lens when you can photograph these little robins with a macro lens.
Babs ace
He is gorgeous. Got his eye on something
January 31st, 2024  
Dianne ace
Incredible! Throw away that birding lens.
January 31st, 2024  
Carole G ace
@dide 😂 I’m not ready to do that yet
January 31st, 2024  
julia ace
They are so cute and they like you to disturb the leaf litter so they can get the bugs.. Great shot and you got a fungi as well..
January 31st, 2024  
