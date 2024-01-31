Toutouwai - North Island Robin

I took myself off to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari for the day, with the view to photograph kaka and to stay in the cool shade of the forest. Although I did spot kaka, they were sleeping high in the trees and I couldn't get a good shot. I decided to walk one of the trails instead, and saw fungi and mosses, so I swapped my 400mm lens out for my macro. As soon as I did that the robins became interested in my activities of kneeling in the dirt looking at fungi, and started flying in really close. Who needs a birding lens when you can photograph these little robins with a macro lens.