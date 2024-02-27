Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2980
Late Evening Light
I don't know where the last two days went. Playing catch up. Just a shot from the deck. When we first moved here there were no houses. Just paddocks until you reached the church . Not sure I like progress
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4224
photos
186
followers
150
following
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
27th February 2024 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Annie D
ace
glorious light and fabulous clouds
February 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 28th, 2024
