Late Evening Light by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2980

Late Evening Light

I don't know where the last two days went. Playing catch up. Just a shot from the deck. When we first moved here there were no houses. Just paddocks until you reached the church . Not sure I like progress
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Annie D ace
glorious light and fabulous clouds
February 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 28th, 2024  
