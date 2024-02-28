Previous
Glass reflections by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2981

Glass reflections

The glass has arrived to enclose the deck. They will stack so we can open them right up. Should be good in the winter too. Just waiting now for the tradies to arrive and install them.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
816% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise