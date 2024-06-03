Previous
Next
Nadap Floodplain view point by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3076

Nadap Floodplain view point

Our first stop after picking up roof top camper vans was the Kakado in the Nortern Territories. Walked up to a viewing point to look over the flood plains. Lots of aboriginal art too
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise