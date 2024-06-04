Previous
Sea eagle by yorkshirekiwi
Sea eagle

Took a boat trip on the yellow water wetlands, part of the South Alligator River. Lots of crocodiles and birds. Spotted this sea eagle in the trees. Limited wifi and charging points
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
George ace
Fabulous image.
June 4th, 2024  
