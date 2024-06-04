Sign up
Previous
Photo 3077
Sea eagle
Took a boat trip on the yellow water wetlands, part of the South Alligator River. Lots of crocodiles and birds. Spotted this sea eagle in the trees. Limited wifi and charging points
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4321
photos
186
followers
117
following
843% complete
View this month »
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
4th June 2024 8:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
eagle
George
ace
Fabulous image.
June 4th, 2024
