Photo 629
Wairere Falls
Wairere Falls, the highest waterfall in New Zealand's North Island, plunges 153 metres in two steps over the Kaimai escarpment. It's quite a hike to the top, but well worth it
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Album
Spillover album
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
12th January 2020 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfalls
,
landscape-23
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this wonderful scene.
January 12th, 2020
