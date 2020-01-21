Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 635
Tardis Landing
So this is what I did with the wave. This is Dr Who's tardis landing in Utah. LOL
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
Tags
wwyd189
