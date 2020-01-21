Previous
Tardis Landing by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 635

Tardis Landing

So this is what I did with the wave. This is Dr Who's tardis landing in Utah. LOL
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
